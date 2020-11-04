InventHelp Inventor Develops Multi-Height Table & Chair Dining Set for a Variety of Uses (BMA-5583)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an adjustable and unique dining set to comfortably accommodate a variety of uses," said an inventor, from Weymouth, Mass., "so I invented the Multi-Height Table & Chair Set. My design enables you to use the same table and chairs for formal dinner celebrations or pub-style game nights and snacks."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective dining set for serving dinners, celebrations, crafts, playing games, etc. In doing so, it offers a unique alternative to traditional dining tables and chairs. As a result, it enhances comfort and convenience and it ensures that the table and chairs are the desired height. The invention features a versatile design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households, restaurants and lunchrooms. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and it is ADA friendly.

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-BMA-5583, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

