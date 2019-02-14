InventHelp Inventor Develops Multi-Threat/Substance Detection System (DHM-489)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "My son got involved with using marijuana, and I did not discover it until a year later," said an inventor from Raleigh, N.C. "If I had known earlier, I would have been in a better position to help him. It has taken a lot of time and money to help him. My family and I wished we had detected his use at the outset."

He developed the D L S - DEVICE LIFE SAVER to detect a wide variety of substances, including explosives, drugs and weapons. The accessory indicates where these items are with regard to the user. The unit ensures that proactive steps can be taken in advance of danger and/or harm. It is designed to enhance personal safety. The invention provides added peace of mind. Additionally, it features a compact, easily portable design.

The original design was submitted to the Durham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

