InventHelp Inventor Develops Multi-Use Lawn Machine (NJD-2114)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "It was very expensive to rent a thatch machine which I did not think did an effective job and required constant cleaning," said an inventor from Milltown, New Jersey. "This inspired me to develop a versatile lawn care tool."

He developed the KC FOUR STEP GRASS TREATMENT that combines several pieces of lawn equipment to save time, energy and money. This efficient invention would seed, fertilize and thatch. It would eliminate repetitive paths over the same areas of the lawn for various procedures. Additionally, it would be lightweight as well as easy to use.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-NJD-2114, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

