InventHelp Inventor Develops Multifunctional Furniture Piece for Households (MTN-3515)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed a better way to relax, accommodate multiple sleeping guests and store spare items in my guest room," said an inventor, from Tuckahoe, N.Y., "so I invented the E Z BUNK. My design provides more comfort, convenience and space than traditional furniture pieces."

The patent-pending invention provides a multifunctional piece of furniture for households. In doing so, it enables users to lounge, sleep and store items in an efficient manner. As a result, it enhances comfort and storage and it could help to save space. The invention features a durable and versatile design that is easy to manipulate and use so it is ideal for households, apartments, college dormitories and smaller living spaces. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-MTN-3515, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

