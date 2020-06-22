InventHelp Inventor Develops Multifunctional Hand Activator for Relaxation Response (CCP-1573)

PITTSBURGH, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I am an accomplished psychotherapist and published author with 30 plus years of experience. In one of my psychotherapy sessions, I was holding a hot cup of tea which left me calm and relaxed," said the inventor, from Chicago, Ill. "This inspired me to develop two different types of portable units, one that can be held on the left and right hands and another portable unit that you can place both hands on to promote a relaxation response and promote overall well-being."

He developed the COMFORT TOUCH that generates heat and vibration in the hands and fingers. It also has strategically placed pressure points in the palm and fingers to relieve body tension, stress and anxiety to create a state of relaxation. This invention provides a natural and drug-free treatment to help balance and restore overall well-being while promoting calmness.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-CCP-1573, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

