InventHelp Inventor Develops Multiple User Microwave Oven (FLA-3132)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- While conventional microwave ovens are convenient for quickly heating food in the home and many other places, only one person at a time can use them. Fortunately, an inventor from Jensen Beach, Fla., has designed a model that no longer has that restriction.

She developed patent pending MINI MICROWAVE to enable multiple users to heat separate food items at the same time and a single user to heat more than one food at a time. As such, it eliminates the need to wait in line to heat food. Thus, it saves time, especially in school and work environments (restaurants) with shared kitchen facilities. This novel design is versatile, practical and easy to use, as well. Other appealing features include convenience, effectiveness and an affordable price. In addition, its simple design minimizes production costs.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "Since people often waste time in the workplace waiting their turn to use a single microwave oven," she said, "I thought this idea would be a good way to accommodate more people in less time."

