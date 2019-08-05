InventHelp Inventor Develops Multipurpose, Supportive Door Mount (AVZ-1822)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Clinton, N.Y., has developed the JM EASY PAINT, a unit that allows a door to be held upright so that it can be easily painted or stained. This hardware also holds a door upright when a door is being planed or hinges are being installed. A prototype is available.

"As a carpenter, I have seen other carpenters make their own stands and jigs on site for painting and other purposes. I have never seen a homemade stand that served multiple purposes. This inspired me to develop an all-in-one unit," said the inventor. The JM EASY PAINT facilitates painting and staining of doors, planing of a door and hinge installation. It reduces labor and messes associated with painting doors. This easy-to-attach use unit saves time and effort, and improves overall painting quality. It is ideal for painters, carpenters, contractors and do-it-yourselfers.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-AVZ-1822, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

