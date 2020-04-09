InventHelp Inventor Develops Multipurpose Tool for Drywall Installation and Repair (DPH-660)

PITTSBURGH, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Both do-it-yourselfers and professional construction workers know that the best way to get a job done well is to have the right tool. An inventor from North Glen, Colo., who is also a carpenter was concerned about not being able to have all the tools he needed at hand, figured out how to solve that problem.

He developed a prototype for the patent pending AMERICAN TOOLER to provide easy access to a multitude of tools all at once. As such, this compact, portable invention prevents the loss of expensive tools and is easy to carry and use. Not only does it save money but also time and space. Users will be pleased with how durable, versatile and practical it is as well. In addition, it is convenient, effective and affordably priced.

The inventor's experience on the job inspired the idea. "Working as a carpenter, I had difficulty carrying all the tools I needed for cutting drywall and often lost some of them," he said.

The original design was submitted to the Denver sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-DPH-660, Invent Help, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

