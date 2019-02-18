InventHelp Inventor Develops Muzzleloader Powder Charge Capsule (DPH-605)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have a great deal of experience with hunting as a sales representative for Blackhorn209, writing for various hunting magazines, being an avid hunter and owning a hunting adventure company," said an inventor from Longmont, Colorado. "This knowledge has inspired me to develop a better muzzleloader capsule."

He developed the HUNTER'S SECRET MAGNUM to improve the performance of muzzleloder weapons. This invention could easily and quickly be reloaded while offering controlled burn rates. Additionally, it could enhance performance among shooting sports enthusiasts.

The original design was submitted to the Denver sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-DPH-605, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

