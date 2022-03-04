InventHelp Inventor Develops Natural Durable Mulch (KSC-1567)

PITTSBURGH, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I work in my yard daily where I came across some pine cones," said an inventor from Kansas City, Mo. "This inspired me to develop mulch that does not require cutting down trees nor recycling tires."

She developed the PINE CONE MULCH SOIL that features a natural composition with an aromatic, fresh scent. This environmentally-friendly mulch is designed to last far longer that similar mulch and it is produced without any additives, dyes or fillers. It helps soil in all seasons and can be used indoors as well as outside. Additionally, this convenient and easy to use product has simplicity of function.

The original design was submitted to the Kansas City sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-KSC-1567, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp