InventHelp Inventor Develops Natural Glow Moisturizer (SKC-583)

PITTSBURGH, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was struggling with dry skin and visited a dermatologist, however, none of the prescription or over-the-counter products worked," said an inventor from Detroit, Michigan. "This inspired me to develop a cream that could hydrate the skin while providing users with a natural glow."

She developed the NATURAL BODY THERAPY CREAM that contains all-natural ingredients to promote healthier skin by offering superior penetrating, healing properties. This invention could be easy to use and simple to apply to restore moisture to dry skin. Additionally, it may rejuvenate the skin for a younger and healthier appearance featuring a natural glow.

The original design was submitted to the national sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-SKC-583, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

