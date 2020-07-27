InventHelp Inventor Develops Necklace with Ring Storage Capability (ALL-2072)

PITTSBURGH, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Anyone who has ever removed and set a ring down temporarily and forgotten to pick it up understands the frustration of such a loss. Thanks to the creative thinking of an inventor from Alpharetta, Ga., however, those losses can easily be prevented.

She developed THE RING HOLDER specifically to serve as temporary storage for rings. As such, it saves the time, effort and expense of searching for and/or replacing lost jewelry. While designed for security purposes, this novel accessory is, at the same time, attractive, comfortable and easy to use. Its light weight, compact size and portability make it great for travel. Convenient, effective and affordably priced, it makes an ideal gift for any occasion. In addition, its simple design minimizes production costs.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "I lost a cherished ring as a teenager," she said, "and know of others who have lost engagement rings after taking them off in public restrooms to wash their hands."

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-ALL-2072, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

