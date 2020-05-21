InventHelp Inventor Develops Nephrostomy Underwear (CEO-125)

PITTSBURGH, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "My husband has nephrostomy tubes which are tedious to empty," said an inventor from Wadsworth, Ohio. "This inspired me to develop underwear which can make the wearer's life easier while allowing him to have a normal appearance."

She developed the EASY WEAR that allows nephrostomy pouches to be easily emptied to save wearers and caregivers time, energy and frustration. This underwear could reduce the mess associated with emptying the pouch to reduce the amount of laundry. Additionally, it may ensure that the wearer has a normal appearance as the pouch could not be detected.

The original design was submitted to the Cleveland sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-CEO-125, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

