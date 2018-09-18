InventHelp Inventor Develops New and Improved Capacitor Discharge (CD) Gun (MOA-142)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Mobile, Ala., discovered a simpler and better way to use a capacitor discharge (CD) gun.

The HENINGBURG CD PIN GUN is a lightweight and smaller CD gun that would be used to easily and securely install aluminum pins.

Because of its unique design, this invention would be a lower-cost, easier to use version of traditional tools.

The inventor explained the inspiration behind his idea. "I needed a more effective and easier way to securely install aluminum pins for my job. I came up with this as a solution."

The original design was submitted to the Mobile office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-MOA-142, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

