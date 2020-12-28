InventHelp Inventor Develops New Bathroom Nightlight to Enhance Safety (LUV-141)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a safe way to illuminate a bathroom at night," said an inventor, from Frankfort, Ky., "so I invented the SHOWER STALL NIGHT LIGHT. My design eliminates the need to turn on the bright and blinding overhead lights when going to the bathroom in the middle of the night."

The patent-pending invention provides a new nightlight assembly for a bathroom. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional plug-in nightlights. As a result, it enhances safety and visibility. The invention features a practical and versatile design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, assisted living residences, dormitories and motels. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Louisville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LUV-141, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

SOURCE InventHelp

