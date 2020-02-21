InventHelp Inventor Develops New Board Game that Places Players on a Simulated Football Field (DHM-516)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While football fans enjoy sitting in the stands or watching televised games, there are many times when no games are scheduled. Fortunately, an inventor from Durham, N.C., has found a way to fill that gap.

He developed a prototype for SHO-DOWN, patent pending, to provide hours of football fun and entertainment for all ages in the form of a board game. As such, it encourages friendly competition and is easy to learn and play. Furthermore, it conserves space since the game components are small, lightweight and compact. Thus it is easy to store and pack for travel. In addition, it is designed to help players, both adults and children, learn the rules and strategies of football.

The inventor's personal enthusiasm for football inspired the idea. "I wanted to create a simple way to take the game of football indoors and play it as a board game," he said.

The original design was submitted to the Durham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-DHM-516, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

