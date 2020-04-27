InventHelp Inventor Develops New Board Game with Safe Driving Theme (CKL-1326)

PITTSBURGH, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With roadway safety in mind, an inventor from Morris, Ill., decided to take a novel and entertaining approach to driver education. His idea does not require studying rule books or taking tests.

He developed RULES OF THE ROAD BOARD GAME to help players learn or recall safe driving regulations and related roadway issues. As such, it provides an educational and enjoyable game for family and friends while reinforces material taught in driver training classes. Thus, it has the potential to improve driving skills and highway safety while encourages social interaction and friendly competition. In addition, it is easy to learn and play and affordably priced.

The inventor's personal interest inspired the idea. "I wanted to help drivers learn, or be reminded of, motor vehicle code regulations for safe driving," he said," by presenting the material in a fun and entertaining way."

