InventHelp Inventor Develops New Connector to Eliminate Wires & Cables (JMC-1218)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to eliminate unsightly cable connections between a television, DVD player and other entertainment devices," said an inventor, from New Orleans, La., "so I invented the TELEVISION TRANSMITTER. My flexible design could simplify the installation of a home entertainment center."

The invention provides an improved way to connect audio and video signals to home entertainment and computer equipment. In doing so, it eliminates messy wires and cables. As a result, it enhances the appearance of an entertainment center and it enables the electronic devices to be easily moved. The invention features an aesthetic and versatile design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households and commercial locations. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-JMC-1218, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

