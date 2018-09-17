InventHelp Inventor Develops New Device for Teaching Music (JMC-2045)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Enfield, N.C., has come up with an innovative approach to teaching piano and music theory.

The EZ TUNE provides an interactive learning experience to teach individuals how to play a piano and learn basic music theory. It offers a variety of options for a hands-on piano learning experience.

The inventor described the inspiration behind the idea. "My father could play the piano by ear, and I always wanted to learn. Outside lessons were too expensive and piano classes aren't offered in many schools."

The original design was submitted to the National Sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-JMC-2045, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

