InventHelp Inventor Develops New Device to Help Land Drones Safely (LAX-986)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from North Hollywood, Calif., has designed a way for drones to land safely.

The DRONE LAUNCH LANDING PAD (THE CATCH) provides a safe and stable landing for drones, ensuring that they don't break or lose parts when landing. It could work for both hobby and commercial drones.

The invention can help a drone land safely, even on uneven or rough terrain. It helps the individual locate the drone's landing point easily, and helps novice drone operators practice their landing.

The inventor described the inspiration behind the idea. "I'm a technical security expert who believes that drones should be utilized as first responders."

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-LAX-986, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

