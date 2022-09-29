InventHelp Inventor Develops New Exfoliating Tool for Feet (SFR-363)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient and comfortable accessory for exfoliating the feet," said an inventor, from Dallas, Texas, "so I invented the MAGIC MAT. My design helps to keep your feet smooth and healthy without the hassle and strain associated with using traditional exfoliating tools and products."

The invention provides an effective way to remove dead skin and calluses from the bottom and sides of feet. In doing so, it eliminates the need to bend and strain. As a result, it saves time and effort. It also can be used to mask bathroom odors. The invention features a unique design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-SFR-363, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp