InventHelp Inventor Develops New Foam Roller for Fitness and Physical Therapy (FLA-3277)

PITTSBURGH, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved body roller to massage and stretch various parts of the body," said an inventor, from Tamarac, Fla., "so I invented the BODY ROLLER."

The patent-pending invention provides an easier way to utilize a foam roller for fitness and physical therapy applications. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional foam rollers and devices. As a result, it eliminates the need to sit or kneel in different positions to engage various body parts and it could help to alleviate pain. The invention features an adjustable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, physical therapy facilities and fitness centers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design could help to relieve stiff and sore muscles."

The original design was submitted to the Fort Lauderdale sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-FLA-3277, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

