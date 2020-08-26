InventHelp Inventor Develops New Giftware Product for Various Occasions (DLL-3753)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Every year I try to come up with a special gift for my mother's birthday," said an inventor, from Arlington, Texas. "I wanted to show her that I love and care for her, so I invented SIMPLY LOVABLE."

The patent-pending invention provides a cute and decorative gift item for various occasions. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional gifts, flowers and toys. As a result, it could help to convey love or show that you're thinking of someone and it can be given as a special gift for birthdays, Valentine's Day, get well soon wishes, congratulations, etc. The invention features a novel design that is easy to display so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design could provide the perfect gift option for a number of events, celebrations and occasions."

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-DLL-3753, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

