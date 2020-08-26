InventHelp Inventor Develops New Indoor/Outdoor Game for All Ages (FLA-3315)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple fun-filled and exciting game, a game that enables the acquisition of skills, mental alertness and provides physical exercise," said an inventor, from Boynton Beach, Fla., "so I invented the patent pending POOL-PUTT."

The invention provides a fun and challenging indoor/outdoor game for all ages. In doing so, it promotes exercise and it offers an alternative to screen time and video games. It also could enhance social interaction, entertainment and friendly competition and it could help to increase hand-eye coordination. The game can promote family togetherness, as well as provide a sense of accomplishment for all ages. The invention features a unique design that is easy to set up and play so it is ideal for adults, teens, children, families, retirement communities, community centers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design offers an exciting and competitive activity to play at picnics, parties, family reunions or anytime."

The original design was submitted to the Fort Lauderdale sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-FLA-3315, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

