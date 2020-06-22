InventHelp Inventor Develops New Ironing System (PND-5044)

PITTSBURGH, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Ironing is a chore and traditional ironing boards are poorly designed," said an inventor from Mt. Laurel, NJ. "So I designed the BOARD IN THE BOX."

The invention features an ergonomic design that makes ironing easier. Additionally, it is mobile for easy setup and storage.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design eliminates the need to struggle with clumsy and awkward ironing boards based on designs from over 100 years ago."

The original design was submitted to the Philadelphia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-PND-5044, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

