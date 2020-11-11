InventHelp Inventor Develops New Line of Bottled Water to Enhance Taste (BGF-2442)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was tired of drinking plain bottled water," said an inventor, from Grand Blanc, Mich. "I thought there could be a way to enhance the flavor, so I invented GRANDMOM'S BOTTLE WATER. My design offers a satisfying and healthy beverage option for adults and children."

The invention provides a flavorful alternative to traditional bottled water and beverages. In doing so, it offers a delicious taste. It also could help to quench an individual's thirst. The invention features a refreshing and novel design that is easy to carry and consume so it is ideal for individuals of all ages. Additionally, it is producible in various serving sizes and a prototype is available.

