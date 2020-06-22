InventHelp Inventor Develops New Multi-Function Electronic Device (BTM-2773)

PITTSBURGH, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a compact and convenient way to make calls, play games on different platforms and perform a variety of other tasks and functions," said an inventor, from Baltimore, Md., "so I invented THE BOX."

The invention provides users with a convenient, multi-function electronic device. In doing so, it could enhance entertainment and communication. It also could provide added security and peace of mind. The invention features a portable and versatile design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for mobile device users. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design eliminates the need to carry a separate phone, gaming system and other electronic devices."

The original design was submitted to the Baltimore sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-BTM-2773, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

