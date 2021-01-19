InventHelp Inventor Develops New Novel Timepiece Design (CCP-1642)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to provide a unique clock/timepiece with an easy visual determination of the time of day," said an inventor from Palatine, Ill. "So, I created the ONE ARM CLOCK."

The invention fulfills the need for an analogue clock/timepiece design with a single rotating hand and revolving dial. It features a functional and novel design. This new watch would be easy to use and read. The design and engineering of the single hand/single rotating dial can be incorporated into any style, size, and shape of clocks/timepieces, without re-engineering of the entire movement components. Additionally, the inventor's model could provide users with an easy-to-use and easy-to-read clock that would not require a power source such as batteries or electricity.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CCP-1642, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

