InventHelp Inventor Develops New Nutritional Fruit Drink Mix (BRK-2527)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- While menu planning understandably focuses primarily on food items, an inventor from Birmingham, Ala., decided to bring beverage choices to the forefront as well. His idea was to introduce a new beverage that would complement any meal.

He developed JOE'S UNDILUTED JUICES to introduce a novel combination of flavors that provides a tasty and refreshing drink. This delicious thirst quencher also adds a nutritional beverage option for an overall healthy diet. At the same time, it is convenient and easy to mix and serve. Time-saving, practical and affordably priced, this mix offers an exciting new alternative to traditional beverages for both meals and special events.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "The favorable comments I received from my coworkers when I took this juice drink to work prompted me to introduce it to a larger market," he said.

The original design was submitted to the Birmingham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-BRK-2527, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

