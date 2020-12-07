InventHelp Inventor Develops New Pump Design for Air and Liquid (AAT-4537)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Working as a plumber for years, I was dissatisfied with the motor function in existing pumps," said an inventor from Charlesville, Ga. "My design allows for better performance and longer life."

He developed the patent-pending ENCAPSULATION OF THE HELIX to improve the operation of pump motors. As such, it reduces friction levels and provides better motor speed control, and displacement of liquid and air. This practical invention is built for years of reliable performance. Also, its small size and simple design minimize production costs. In addition, its versatility makes it adaptable for use as the basis of a pump, fan, or vacuum pump or as a generator.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-AAT-4537, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com .

