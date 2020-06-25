InventHelp Inventor Develops New Puzzle-Style Game for Practicing Math Skills (MTN-3129)

PITTSBURGH, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a fun and educational game to practice math skills," said an inventor, from Brooklyn, N.Y., "so I invented CALCULATE."

The patent-pending invention provides a challenging new puzzle game for all ages. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional puzzles and games. As a result, it could enhance fun and it could provide added educational value. The invention features a unique design that is convenient and easy to play so it is ideal for households and elementary schools. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design enables you to play and learn without using electronic devices and screen time."

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-MTN-3129, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

