InventHelp Inventor Develops New Shower Wand to Make Showering Safer and Easier (CTK-2308)

GRAYSLAKE, IL, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Daniel Nowotarski introduces "Safe Shower", a device to make showering safer for the elderly, people with disabilities or anyone with balance difficulties.

This invention allows the user to clean themselves with one hand while keeping the other hand free for stability. The device would apply soap, shampoo and body wash followed by a rinse mode. Designed specifically for the elderly and any person requiring assistance. Practical and useful for homes, hospitals, nursing homes and more.

The inventor is seeking a company to license and manufacture the invention. Please go to www.mysafetsoaper.com for more details including an animated video of the invention in use as well as survey results and feedback from a test group of 100 consumers!

