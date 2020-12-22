InventHelp Inventor Develops New Sleeping Bag to Prevent Wear Caused by the Feet (PHO-2789)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "My son enjoys camping but I thought there could be a way to protect the foot area of his sleeping bag against snags and damage," said an inventor, from Seligman, Ariz., "so I invented the D BAG. My design ensures that a sleeping bag remains in good condition for a longer period of time."

The patent-pending invention prevents excessive wear and tear on the interior lower portion of a sleeping bag. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional sleeping bag designs. As a result, it enhances comfort and convenience and it could help to prevent the premature replacement of a sleeping bag. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for outdoor enthusiasts. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-PHO-2789, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

