InventHelp Inventor Develops New System to Manage Storm Water Drainage

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marcos Aleman introduces "The Flooding Preventer", an automated system to help keep contaminated storm "run-off" out of clean water supplies.

The patent-pending invention provides a flood management system that controls flooding from storm drains. System keeps contaminated water from infiltrating homes, businesses, and even clean waterways.

The inventor is seeking a company to license and manufacture the invention. Please go to www.floodstops.com for more details including an animated video of the invention in use as well as survey results and feedback from a test group of 100 consumers!

SOURCE InventHelp

