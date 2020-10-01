InventHelp Inventor Develops New System to Remind Drivers of a Child Left in a Car (MTN-3613)

BROOKLYN, New York, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Adriano De Lacruz introduces "Adriano 3", a system to remind the driver of an automobile that a baby or someone needing assistance has been left in a car once stopped.

The patent-pending invention provides parents or caregivers peace-of-mind by reminding them of an occupant in the rear seat of a car. The system could be incorporated into new vehicles or offered as an aftermarket product.

Multiple methods of alerting driver can be designed into the system.

The inventor is seeking a company to license and manufacture the invention. Please go to www.adrianoalert.com for more details including an animated video of the invention in use as well as survey results and feedback from a test group of 100 consumers.

SOURCE InventHelp

