InventHelp Inventor Develops New Tire and Rim Design for Bicycles (FED-2057)

PITTSBURGH, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Edmonds, Wash., has developed the UNPOPPABLE TIRE & WHEEL ASSEMBLY, a tubeless, unpoppable tire and rim design for bicyclists. This invention spares bicycling enthusiasts the hassles, delays and expenses commonly associated with flat tires.

"Tires and popped tubes are the number one failure point of any bicycle. My invention eliminates that failure point," said the inventor. The UNPOPPABLE TIRE & WHEEL ASSEMBLY provides protection against flat bicycle tires. It offers a more reliable design than bicycle tires with tubes and also tubeless designs. This permits extended riding action without ever stopping for tire repairs. In turn, it allows a bicyclist to fully enjoy his/her ride and outdoor experience. This safe and reliable wheel assembly saves time and effort for the cyclist. Finally, it is maintenance-free for added convenience and reliability.

The original design was submitted to the Seattle sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-FED-2057, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

