InventHelp Inventor Develops New Tool to Facilitate the Installation of Sink Faucets (AUP-1031)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Two inventors, from Fredericksburg, Texas, thought there could be an easier, more efficient way to install and remove kitchen and bathroom sink faucets, so they invented the E-Z DONE.

The invention provides a more effective way to remove and install lavatory and kitchen sink faucets. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional tools. As a result, it could enhance leverage and control. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for contractors and do-it-yourselfers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventors described the invention design. "Our design saves time and effort during the installation and removal process."

The original design was submitted to the Austin office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-AUP-1031, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

