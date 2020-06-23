InventHelp Inventor Develops New Training System for Boxers (SDB-1449)

PITTSBURGH, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I train boxers and needed a better way to train in parks and other locations," said an inventor, from San Diego, Calif., "so I invented the BOXING CRIB."

The invention provides an effective place for a fighter to work on various fighting techniques. In doing so, it offers an alternative to renting or using a dedicated training facility. It also enables multiple fighters to train at once. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to set up and use so it is ideal for boxers and fighting sports enthusiasts, trainers and instructors. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design could help fighters improve punching speed, power, hand/eye coordination, balance, agility and other skills and techniques."

The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-SDB-1449, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

