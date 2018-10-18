InventHelp Inventor Develops Newly Designed Bag Toss Board Game (CNC-340)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Rock Hill, S.C., has developed the MONEY BOARD, a newly designed game, which is similar in design to the game "cornhole". This game offers added excitement, as players can win monetary prizes.

"I was at a big cookout with many people. There were only two cornhole games available, which left many people waiting to play. I thought of my idea to allow more people to play and to make the game more exciting," said the inventor. The MONEY BOARD offers a new take on the game of "cornhole." It increases the stakes at which a conventional game of "cornhole" can be played, which will make the game more fun, exciting and competitive. In addition, it will encourage social interaction and friendly competition. This game offers easy-to-understand and play game rules. It is producible in various colors, designs and themes.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-CNC-340, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

