InventHelp Inventor Develops Newly Designed Bottle Cap Opener (BRK-2597)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Birmingham, Ala., has developed the AUTOMATIC/MANUAL BOTTLE OPENER, a handy kitchen gadget designed to more easily remove the caps from beverage bottles.

"My mother had issues removing bottle caps when she was ill. I developed my invention to ease this task for her and others having similar problems," said the inventor. The AUTOMATIC/MANUAL BOTTLE OPENER provides a quick and simple way to remove the cap on a bottled beverage. It helps prevent cramping and possible cuts to the hands. This convenient and easy-to-use gadget offers a time- and energy-saving design. It is lightweight and compact in size for easy portability. This gadget is ideal for elderly persons, arthritis sufferers and physically challenged individuals. Finally, it is producible in various colors and styles.

The original design was submitted to the Birmingham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-BRK-2597, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

