InventHelp Inventor Develops Newly Designed Cake Stand (BMA-5221)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Coventry, R.I., has developed the COLLAPSIBLE CAKE DISPLAY, a new type of cake display stand that is collapsible and adjustable in design.

"My idea was inspired on Thanksgiving when I noticed our dessert/pie table was overcrowded. My invention will offer convenience and solve space-saving problems," said the inventor. The DISPLAY-A-TRAY offers a newly designed cake stand for various desserts or any displayable item. It will provide an enhanced serving area while entertaining. This stand is ideal to use when limited display space is available. It will help to eliminate overcrowded displays of dessert items. It offers an eye-catching and streamlined design, and is durable for years of effective use.

The original design was submitted to the Boston office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-BMA-5221, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

