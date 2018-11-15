InventHelp Inventor Develops Newly Designed Ceiling Fan (TPA-2709)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Inverness, Fla., has developed the EZ-BREEZE, a new ceiling fan design. It is similar in appearance to conventional devices of this nature, except that it is much smaller and lighter.

"I was inspired to develop my idea after sitting on my mother's front porch and listening to her wishing that my father had installed ceiling fans out there because it was so hot. It got me thinking about a new ceiling fan design," said the inventor.

The EZ-BREEZE offers a simple construction that is easy to install. It can be installed in the matter of seconds and without the use of tools. Like conventional fans, it will provide a cooling effect to the room in which it is installed. It also offers aesthetics similar to conventional appliances of this nature. This ceiling fan is producible in a variety of decorative styles and finishes. And the remote control makes it a "breeze" to use.

The original design was submitted to the Tampa office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-TPA-2709, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

