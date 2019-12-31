InventHelp Inventor Develops Newly Designed Comfort Shoe Insert (BGF-2334)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Active lifestyles, including work and leisure activities, can easily put a strain on foot muscles. Fortunately, an inventor from Novi, Mich., has found a way to reduce foot pain, even for individuals who are on their feet for extended periods of time.

He developed E-Z WALK SHOE BUDDY, patent pending, to provide enhanced comfort for the feet while standing, walking and running. As such, it adds spring to the step by absorbing the shock of impact. In other words, it reduces the pressure that causes foot aches, pains and weakness. Lightweight, compact and portable, this newly designed foot cushion is easy to apply to and remove from shoes. It is also convenient, effective and affordably priced. In addition, its simple design minimizes production costs.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "My feet would always hurt after I had a long day, which involved a considerable amount of standing and walking," he said.

The original design was submitted to the Bingham Farms sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-BGF-2334, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

