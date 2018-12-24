InventHelp Inventor Develops Newly Designed Motion Sensor Light (BRK-2559)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Huntsville, Ala., has developed the PORTABLE MOTION ACTIVATED SOLAR LED LIGHT, a modified motion activated security light. A prototype is available.

"I was inspired by God to develop my idea. My invention will increase security to a home or property in an inexpensive and effective way," said the inventor. The PORTABLE MOTION ACTIVATED SOLAR LED LIGHT automatically turns on upon detecting the approach of an individual. This will help deter potential burglars, trespassers, etc. It does not require any electrical wiring work to install and eliminates the need for any maintenance work. This light costs a minimal amount to operate and is adaptable to a variety of locations. Finally, it offers an adjustable design that is easy to use. It is great for power outages, and it is also great for children afraid of the dark.

The original design was submitted to the Birmingham office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-BRK-2559, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

