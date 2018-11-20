InventHelp Inventor Develops Newly Designed Pool Cover (BMA-5285)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Fiskeville, R.I., has developed the EZ CLOSE, a newly designed cover for above-ground pools.

"I had a pool that I was always closing by myself. It had a fence around the top, which was difficult. An invention like mine would make it easier," said the inventor. The EZ CLOSE keeps leaves, dirt, debris and other such material out of a swimming pool after it has been "closed" for the season. It keeps the water within a swimming pool clean during this time. The design of the cover allows for quick and easy application by a single person. It also makes it easier for a person to reopen a pool. It enhances convenience for pool owners by saving time and effort when maintaining a pool by oneself. This cover is producible in different shapes and sizes to accommodate different pool shapes and sizes.

The original design was submitted to the Boston office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-BMA-5285, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

