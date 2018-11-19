InventHelp Inventor Develops Newly Designed Sanding Block (AAT-4139)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Snellville, Ga., has developed the DUST FREE SANDING BLOCK, a modified sanding sponge design. A prototype is available.

"My job as a drywall installer inspired me to develop my idea. Others in my profession have suffered health effects and even death due to long-term exposure to dust accumulation," said the inventor. The DUST FREE SANDING BLOCK can be employed when finishing drywall and other general purpose sanding tasks. It thoroughly and effectively sands products, including edges and in between spaces. The highlight of this improved sanding block is that is contains and keeps down airborne dust levels in a room, which will improve overall, long-term health. It can be used when either dry or damp. It offers a safe and easy-to-use design, and it can be produced in various grits.

The inventor went on to say, "This tool is unique because you only need to own a vacuum cleaner for the DUST FREE SANDING BLOCK to fulfill its function."

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-AAT-4139, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

