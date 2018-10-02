InventHelp Inventor Develops Newly Designed Shim for Contractors (DPH-187)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Carbondale, Colo., has developed the GREEN SURE SHIMS, a new type of shim design for use with green board. It can also be used as a spacer for ceramic tile.

"I was inspired to develop my idea due to my job as a contractor. I wanted to make my job easier d durable. I developed my invention as a result," said the inventor. The GREEN SURE SHIMS provide an alternative to conventional shims used for laying tile and marble. They provide an effective means of shimming green board or other wallboard materials. The result will be a smooth, flush surface. This time- and effort-saving unit offers a good level of durability and stability. The materials used make it impervious to water damage. They are also produced from recycled materials, thus making them environmentally-friendly. It is great for shower walls, bathroom walls with plumbing, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Denver office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-DPH-187, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

