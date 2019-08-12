InventHelp Inventor Develops Newly Designed Toolbox (BSJ-137)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Kuna, Idaho, has developed the DOUBLE SIDED TOOLBOX, a new design for a toolbox, which could be helpful to several different groups of individuals, including automotive service technicians and do-it-yourself homeowners.

"I was working between two bays and realized how much time I was wasting walking back and forth between the two bays to retrieve simple tools. I developed my invention to save time and frustration in the shop," said the inventor. The DOUBLE SIDED TOOLBOX offers a method for storing, organizing and retrieving tools. It permits easy access to tools and equipment from both sides of a toolbox. This eliminates the need to walk around to the other side of a toolbox to access tools. The toolbox offers a lightweight, easy-to-maneuver design. This convenient and easy-to-use toolbox will ultimately save time and energy on a jobsite.

The original design was submitted to the Boise sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-BSJ-137, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

