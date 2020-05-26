InventHelp Inventor Develops No Bend Poop Catcher (LST-962)

PITTSBURGH, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I hate bending to pick up my dog's poop and realize how many pet owners may have back problems," said an inventor from Los Angeles, California. "This inspired me to develop a means to train pets to defecate in a way that could easily be cleaned up."

He developed the CATCH A POOP that features a simple and easy to use design. This invention would easily clean up dog waste while eliminating the need to bend to clean the waste from the ground. Additionally, it could reduce the mess and complications associated with cleaning up the waste.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-LST-962, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

