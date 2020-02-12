InventHelp Inventor Develops No Escape Trap (CPC-432)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I had mice in my garage," said an inventor from Stonington, Connecticut. "This inspired me to develop a better trap featuring an enclosure that would ensure that it was effective."

He developed the patent pending GOTCHA MOUSE TRAP which ensures that a mouse trap functions more effectively to reduce rodent nuisances. This invention could prevent a mouse from stealing bait without springing the trap. Additionally, it would feature a convenient and easy to use design.

The original design was submitted to the Connecticut sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-CPC-432, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

